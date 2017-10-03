Residents Prepare For Opening Of First Krispy Kreme In Maine

SACO, Maine - Maine residents are camping out a full day in advance to prepare for the state's first ever Krispy Kreme in Saco.



The store is scheduled to open Tuesday at 6 a.m. following a ribbon-cutting ceremony with city officials. Festivities celebrating the opening began Monday, with live music, movies and prizes.



Officials said prizes included a year of free doughnuts to the first 100 people in line.



Robert Briggs, the executive director of Saco Main Street, says the first customers staked out a place in line around 3 a.m. Monday.



Krispy Kreme hired more than 70 employees for the Saco store. Cort Mendez, the franchise owner, is also opening a Krispy Kreme shop in Auburn.