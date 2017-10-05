Residents, State Officials Split On How To Fix Intersection

CASCO, Maine - Residents of a Maine town are in disagreement with state transportation officials over an intersection described by one resident as crash prone.



There were at least two crashes at the intersection of Route 121 and Route 11 in Casco this summer. WGME-TV reports Maine Department of Transportation officials have proposed a 4-way stop as a potential fix.



The town is holding public hearings to see if residents agree with the proposed change.



MaineDOT says the intersection does not have enough traffic to warrant a stop light. Officials say they will plan to trim bushes to increase visibility and add flashing lights to stop signs.

