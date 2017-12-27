The Role of Higher Education

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (Sept 7th); no calls will be taken.

Is a bachelor’s degree worth the money? What role should humanities play in higher education? And do colleges and universities actually contribute to the common good? We discuss the book For the Common Good: A New History of Higher Education in America, by Charles Dorn.

Guest: Charles Dorn, Professor of Education, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, and Associate Affirmative Action Officer. Dorn's research into the history of education investigates the civic functions adopted by and ascribed to centers of early childhood education, public elementary and secondary schools, and colleges and universities in the United States.