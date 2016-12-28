Rural broadband

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show; no calls will be taken.

We look at the challenges of getting broadband into rural Maine. A 2015 report shows that 22-percent of Maine’s population does not have access to high-speed internet. We'll learn what the options are in getting broadband internet to rural Maine.

Guests:

Tim Schneider was appointed Public Advocate by Governor Paul LePage, and confirmed by the Maine Legislature in May of 2013 for a four year term. Prior to becoming Public Advocate, Tim represented clients in a wide range of matters before the Maine Public Utilities Commission and FERC, focused primarily on natural gas and electricity.

Peggy Schaffer serves as the Small Business Advocate in the Secretary of State’s Office. For eight years, she was the Department of Economic and Community Development’s Policy Specialist, where she advocated on behalf of Maine’s businesses and economic development community. Ms. Schaffer helped create the Maine Broadband Coalition, which successfully lobbied for significant changes to the ConnectME Authority, the program that oversees the state’s efforts to expand broadband. She continues to serve as co-chair of the Coalition, organizing its legislative and outreach efforts.

Mark Erickson is the EDA Director for the city of Winthrop, Minnesota and has been helping organize and promote the RS Fiber project in West Central Minnesota since 2009. Prior to Winthrop he was employed by Hiawatha Broadband Communications in Winona, Minnesota, working with communities interested in building advanced telecommunication networks. He currently serves on the board of the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association and is a past member of the Blandin Foundation’s Telecommunications Strategy Board.