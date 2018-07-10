Rural Landscapes: What They Teach Us About the History of a Place?

We know a great deal about famous people, great historical architecture and important past events, but we are also surrounded by common, everyday places that represent history. But these ordinary things are in danger of becoming forgotten. Learn about common clues to the past that are all around us, how to read them and what we find in our own backyards.

Guests: Robert Sanford, professor of environmental science & policy at the University of Southern Maine. He’s a former Registered Professional Archaeologist and environmental regulator. He’s the author of four books, the most recent is Reading Rural Landscapes – A Field Guide to New England’s Past.

Nathan Hamilton, professor of archaeology at the University of Southern Maine and the chief archaeologist for the Malaga Island excavations.