Rusty Patched Bumblebee Declared Endangered

A bumblebee that was once quite common throughout eastern North America, including in Maine, has become the first-ever bumble bee to be declared endangered.

The rusty patched bumble bee also becomes the first bee of any kind in the contiguous 48 states to be protected under the Endangered Species Act.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist Mark McCullough says the listing means that the bee is protected from being killed. In addition, the insect can’t be traded or sold. But he says what’s probably more important is to let the public know that this bee is in real trouble.

“Part of, I’m sure, what will be happening in the next few years will be additional research to really pin down exactly what has caused this widespread collapse in the population of the rusty patch bumble bee,” he says.

The wildlife service says the rusty patched bumble bee is among a group of pollinators experiencing serious declines across the country. Causes of the decline are believed to be loss of habitat, disease and parasites, pesticides, climate change and extremely small population size.