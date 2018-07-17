Ryan: 'Vladimir Putin Does Not Share Our Interests'

A day after his much-criticized news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Trump continues to be on the receiving end of criticism from both sides of the aisle for his remarks that he didn't see "any reason" why Russia was responsible for hacking the 2016 election, as U.S. intelligence agencies have found.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., told reporters Tuesday that Russia "did meddle with our elections," and said he would consider further sanctions against Moscow.

"We stand by our NATO allies and all those countries that are facing Russia aggression. How many times have I stood up here and told you what I think about Vladimir Putin? Vladimir Putin does not share our interests. Vladimir Putin does not share our values," said Ryan.

Ryan said he has not spoken with Trump, who will be hosting GOP lawmakers at the White House later Tuesday to discuss another round of tax cuts. The speaker said he stood by his Monday statement that "the president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally. There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia, which remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals."

Trump took on his critics via Twitter Tuesday morning, saying he had "a great meeting with NATO," and "an even better meeting" with Putin, but saying the "it was not being reported that way, " and that "the Fake News is going Crazy."

Ryan also said special counsel Robert Mueller should be allowed to continue his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, adding "nothing has changed."

