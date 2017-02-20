Scallops Scuffle Pitting Small Boats Against Big

By Patrick Whittle - Associated Press 4 hours ago
  • Five-inch-wide scallops are sorted on a fishing boat off Harpswell, Maine, in 2011.
    Five-inch-wide scallops are sorted on a fishing boat off Harpswell, Maine, in 2011.
    Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press/file

PORTLAND, Maine - A disagreement over the right to fish for scallops off of New England is pitting small boats against big boats in one of the most lucrative fisheries in the U.S.
 
The federal government maintains different rules for the small- and big-boat fisheries, though they work some of the same areas. Small boat fishermen say the conflict has arisen in the northern Gulf of Maine, a fishing area stretching roughly from Boston to Canada.
 
The U.S. sea scallop fishery has been worth more than $400 million every year since 2010. They are also one of the priciest kinds of seafood that is familiar to many consumers, who often pay more than $20 per pound for them.
 
The fishery's most important state is Massachusetts, with New Bedford serving as the home base.

Tags: 
scallops

Related Content

Maine Regulators Close Scallop Fishing Areas to Prevent Over-Harvesting

By Feb 8, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine fishing regulators are implementing targeted closures in several scallop fishing areas to try to protect the valuable shellfish from over-harvest.

The state Department of Marine Resources says the closures will take place in Casco Bay, Upper Damariscotta River, North Haven and mid-Penobscot Bay as well as the Lower Blue Hill Bay and Jericho Bay area and the Chandler Bay and Head Harbor area.