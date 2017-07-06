Scam Targets Yards With Home Security Signs

AARP is warning about what they say is a summer scam targeting yards displaying home security signs.

AARP Maine Communications Director Jane Margesson said fraudsters are hiring college students to walk through neighborhoods looking for the signs.

“Then the students will tell the homeowners that that particular security company is going out of business or is no good, and they convince the homeowners to sign over to a different account with them,” she said.

Margesson said the equipment provided is no good and that homeowners end up paying for a nonexistent service. She said if you get this kind of visit, first check with your home security company.

AARP has a Fraud Watch hotline to report scams and get more information on scam and fraud prevention.