Scarborough Principal Can't Rescind Resignation

A lawyer representing Scarborough High School Principal David Creech says that the district's board of education has refused the principal's request to stay on as principal.

Creech announced his resignation earlier this month, following months of conflict in Scarborough over a new school start time policy that concerned some parents and teachers. But Creech's attorney, Bill Michaud, says the principal was pressured into resigning by the school's superintendent and received little explanation behind the decision.

Creech rescinded his resignation last week and now says he doesn't want to leave the school. But in a statement released Wednesday, Creech's lawyer says the school rejected that request.

If the principal and the board can't reach a resolution, the principal's resignation would take effect June 30. Scarborough school officials did not return requests for comment.

Early Monday morning, hundreds of students and parents crowded the sidewalks near Scarborough High School to protest Creech's resignation.