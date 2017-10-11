School Board Chairman: No One Running For Open Seat

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine school board chairman is attempting to find a write-in candidate for a school board seat no one is running to claim.



With the election less than a month away, South Portland School Board Chairman Richard Matthews says he's frustrated by the dearth of candidates in several local elections. The Portland Press Herald reports that Matthews has reached out to see if anyone will run for the District 2 school board seat.



Matthews says to his knowledge no one has mounted a write-in campaign for the position.



The previous seat-holder resigned in August - less than a year into a three-year term. Matthews says it was due to scheduling conflicts.



Matthews says he was in the same position last year until another person stepped forward.

