PORTLAND, Maine - A school superintendent who drew the wrath of the Maine Republican Party for linking a hate crime with President Donald Trump's administration says he stands by his statements.
Maine GOP has said Portland Public Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana created a hostile political environment in the city's public schools in the wake of the Jan. 27 attack. It has said it will issue a Maine Freedom of Access Act request for Botana's written communications.
Botana said Monday that he welcomes the request and remains convinced Trump's antagonism toward immigrants and minorities played a role in the attack.
Police arrested 20-year-old Jamie Hoffman of Portland last week on charges stemming from the attack on black students. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday in Portland.
School Chief Who Linked Hate Crime to Trump Policies Doubles Down
PORTLAND, Maine - A school superintendent who drew the wrath of the Maine Republican Party for linking a hate crime with President Donald Trump's administration says he stands by his statements.