School Chief Who Linked Hate Crime to Trump Policies Doubles Down

PORTLAND, Maine - A school superintendent who drew the wrath of the Maine Republican Party for linking a hate crime with President Donald Trump's administration says he stands by his statements.



Maine GOP has said Portland Public Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana created a hostile political environment in the city's public schools in the wake of the Jan. 27 attack. It has said it will issue a Maine Freedom of Access Act request for Botana's written communications.



Botana said Monday that he welcomes the request and remains convinced Trump's antagonism toward immigrants and minorities played a role in the attack.



Police arrested 20-year-old Jamie Hoffman of Portland last week on charges stemming from the attack on black students. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday in Portland.