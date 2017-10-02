Please note that Maine Calling airs one hour later than usual today, from 2-3 pm, due to national news coverage of the Las Vegas shootings.
Ten years ago, school consolidation combined many school districts across Maine. Since then, some districts have pulled out, while a few cite benefits: saving on costs and resources. Now the state is setting forth a new consolidation approach. What's in store for Maine's K-12 public schools?
Guests: Steven Bailey, Executive Director, Maine School Management Association
Sandy Prince, Superintendent of RSU 14 (Windham/Raymond)
Dr. Fern Desjardins, Retired Superintendent of Schools, MSAD #33
