Please note that Maine Calling airs one hour later than usual today, from 2-3 pm, due to national news coverage of the Las Vegas shootings.

Ten years ago, school consolidation combined many school districts across Maine. Since then, some districts have pulled out, while a few cite benefits: saving on costs and resources. Now the state is setting forth a new consolidation approach. What's in store for Maine's K-12 public schools?

Guests: Steven Bailey, Executive Director, Maine School Management Association

Sandy Prince, Superintendent of RSU 14 (Windham/Raymond)

Dr. Fern Desjardins, Retired Superintendent of Schools, MSAD #33

Maine Public's education reporter Robbie Feinberg has covered this issue recently:

Sept 29, 2017 Maine Public story on sharing services

Sept 23, 2017 Maine Public story on school consolidation over the past 10 years