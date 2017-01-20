School Testing Air After Mold Found in Basement, Classrooms

MANCHESTER, Maine - Officials say air quality testing is underway at a Manchester school after parents questioned how the district and administrators dealt with mold in the basement and three classrooms.



The Kennebec Journal reports that air tests began Thursday in several classrooms, two hallways and the gymnasium at Manchester Elementary School.



Officials say the results will be given to parents once the school receives them.



Heating and ventilation units will be checked to ensure they're functioning properly, along with other systems that handle air.



Mold was first discovered in October. The basement and three classrooms were remediated and cleaned in late December.



The district sent emails about the mold on Nov. 28 and Jan. 4.

