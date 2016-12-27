Scientist Who Expanded Maine Ocean Research Lab Dies at 58

EAST BOOTHBAY, Maine — The executive director of Maine oceanography center Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences has died at age 58.

Graham Shimmield led Bigelow Laboratory for about nine years. Officials with the lab say he transformed the facility by developing a new marine research and education campus in East Boothbay.

Bigelow has almost doubled in size since Shimmield took over leadership. He also had a long career in science prior to coming to the laboratory, which is a private, nonprofit facility along Maine’s coast.

Shimmield published more than 70 peer-reviewed articles and was a fellow of the Royal Society of Biology.

The lab says Shimmield died on Christmas Eve after a battle with cancer. Officials with the lab say its board of trustees is preparing an international search to find a new leader.