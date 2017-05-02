Scientists Find 2 Endangered Right Whales Not Seen in Years

FALMOUTH, Massachusetts - Scientists on Cape Cod say they have located a pair of right whales that had been presumed dead after not being sighted for many years.
 
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says an aerial survey team found a new right whale mother and calf feeding in the Great South Channel off of Massachusetts on Sunday.
 
The whale is one of two that have been added back to the population by scientists this year. The other whale was also part of a new mom and calf pair and was sighted within the last two weeks.
 
There are only a few hundred North Atlantic right whales left. Right whale ecologist Charles "Stormy'' Mayo said recently that there are some signs the population is slowly declining.

