Scientists to Review Large Number of Humpback Whale Deaths

By Michael Casey, The Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. - A study has found that noise from shipping in North Atlantic waters is impacting the feeding behavior of humpback whales.

Writing in the Royal Society's journal Biology Letters Wednesday, researchers found that some whales in the Gulf of Maine changed their foraging behavior due to ship noise. Some decreased the speed that they descended while others demonstrated fewer side-rolls - a technique used by the whales for feeding on sand lance fish.