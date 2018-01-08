Search Continuing For Missing Maine Clammer

ST. GEORGE, Maine - The search is continuing for a missing clammer who disappeared off the coast of Maine during Thursday's blizzard.



The search for 35-year-old Paul Benner was suspended Saturday due to ice and slush from the cold weather.



Jeff Nichols, spokesman for the Department of Marine Resources, says the marine patrol was searching the area by airplane on Sunday.



Benner's family says he departed from the Long Cove boat ramp to clam on Clark Island in St. George but didn't return.



St. George is a coastal area located about 46 miles southeast of Augusta.



Nichols tells the Portland Press Herald Sunday's efforts focused on evaluating and clearing the ice from the Long Cove area in preparation for the use of side scan sonar equipment, which will be brought in Monday.