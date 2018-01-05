Sears To Close In Already-Struggling Bangor Mall

Concerns over the viability of the Bangor Mall heightened after Sears Holdings announced Thursday that it will close its store there as the company continues to respond to dynamic changes within the national retail industry.

Sears Holdings says it is continuing its strategic assessment of the productivity of its Kmart and Sears store base.

Once one of major anchors at the Bangor Mall, the Sears store will close in April as the company pursues a new strategy that it hopes will give it a better footing against the online retail giant Amazon. In its press statement, Sears Holdings said it must “right size” its store footprint in number and size and as a result will close 39 Sears stores and 64 Kmart stores.

The company says eligible sales associates who will lose their positions as part of the restructuring will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at other area Kmart or Sears stores.