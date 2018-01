Season 1: High School Quiz Show Maine (2017)

High School Quiz Show: Maine Season 1 Episode 7 from Maine Public Video Production on Vimeo.

The Official Tournament Bracket

Download the PDF version of the bracket.

Quarterfinals:

Semifinals:

Championship:

June 8 / June 11

Cape Elizabeth vs. Marshwood

Cape Elizabeth vs. Marshwood State Champion: Marshwood

Quarterfinals:

Thursday, April 27 @ 8:00 pm & Sunday, April 30 @ 5:30 pm

Cape Elizabeth vs. Oxford Hills

Cape Elizabeth vs. Oxford Hills Thursday, May 4 @ 8:00 pm & Sunday, May 7 @ 5:30 pm

Marshwood vs. Saint Dominic

Marshwood vs. Saint Dominic Thursday, May 11 @ 8:00 pm & Sunday, May 14 @ 5:30 pm

Bonny Eagle vs. Falmouth

Bonny Eagle vs. Falmouth Thursday, May 18 @ 8:00 pm & Sunday May 21 @ 5:30 pm

Oak Hill vs. Wells

Semifinals:

Thursday, May 25 @ 8:00 pm & Sunday, May 28 @ 5:30 pm

(Cape Elizabeth/Oxford Hills Winner vs. Oak Hill/Wells winner)

(Cape Elizabeth/Oxford Hills Winner vs. Oak Hill/Wells winner) Thursday, June 1 @ 8:00 pm & Sunday, June 4 @ 5:30 pm

(Marshwood/Saint Dominic Winner vs. Bonny Eagle/Falmouth winner)

Championship:

Thursday, June 8 @ 8:00 pm & Sunday, June 11 @ 5:30 pm

(Semifinal #1 Winner vs. Semifinal #2 winner)

If your school would like to try out for the 2018 season or learn more about how the game works click HERE.