Second Person Shot by Maine State Police Dies

VASSALBORO, Maine - Maine state police say officers shot and killed a man and woman after the pick-up truck the two were in rammed a state police cruiser.



The Portland Press Herald reports that both 25-year-old Kadhar Bailey, of Gardiner, and 18-year-old Ambroshia Fagre, of Oakland, have died.



Police spokesman Steve McCausland said police were called Friday afternoon looking for a vehicle involved with daytime burglaries.



He said the shooting occurred after a truck they encountered along Arnold Road "intentionally'' rammed a police cruiser.



Bailey, who was driving, died and the woman was transferred to the hospital in critical condition.



McCausland says police were placed on administrative leave with pay and weren't injured.



The attorney general's office will investigate the use of deadly force by police officers, as required by law.