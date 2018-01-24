Second Small Earthquake in a Week Shakes Cumberland County

The second earthquake in the last week shook northern Cumberland County early Wednesday morning, though not very much.

Henry Berry, a geologist at the Maine Geological Survey, said the magnitude 2.3 quake happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, and would have been felt in the Paris and Otisfield areas.

There was another, somewhat stronger quake near Dresden last Thursday, but Berry said this does not indicate a trend.

“Earthquakes are actually fairly common in Maine at these small magnitudes,” said Berry. “We have a few in the magnitude 2’s every year, generally.”

The quakes are generally spread out around the state so they're not often felt by the same people.

He said there are a few unrelated quakes in Maine per year, caused not by faults along moving tectonic plates, as quakes are in California, but rather by crumbling in the Earth's crust.

