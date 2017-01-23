Secretary of State: Southern Maine Casino Measure Qualifies for Ballot

AUGUSTA, Maine - A controversial and well-financed campaign to build a casino in southern Maine has qualified for the November ballot, according to the secretary of state.

The Horseracing Jobs Fairness campaign has submitted more than 87,000 valid signatures, which is more than the 61,000 needed to qualify for the ballot.

The Horseracing Jobs Fairness campaign previously tried to get on the 2016 November ballot, but many of its signatures were ruled invalid by state election officials.

The campaign has been mired in controversy and is financed exclusively by the sister of gambling impressario Shawn Scott. Shawn Scott first brought gambling to Maine 16 years ago, but left amid questions by gambling regulators about his business partners and dealings in other states.

Scott's sister, Lisa Scott, of Miami, has contributed more than $4 million to the campaign just to get on the ballot.

Last year's bid to get on the ballot was denied after election officials rejected over 60 percent of the signatures the campaign submitted in February, citing widespread irregularities with the petitions.

The failure to gain certification followed broad criticism of the campaign from lawmakers, state officials and people who complained about aggressive tactics by paid signature gatherers, and because the proposal is written in such a way that it would only benefit one developer: Shawn Scott.

As written, the referendum would direct casino revenues to the horse racing industry, which has struggled mightily despite receiving more than $100 million in subsidies from slot machine revenue. However, some lawmakers are concerned about Scott's involvement.

The Las Vegas man has largely withdrawn from public view since winning voter approval for Maine's first gambling facility in Bangor 16 years ago. He eventually sold his stake to another firm for the casino operating as Hollywood Casino, netting a reported $51 million in the process.

Around the same time Scott was denied gambling licenses in other states after authorities raised questions about his background and dealings with business associates. Similar concerns were raised by the Maine Harness Racing Commission in 2004.

Since then, Scott’s name has occasionally surfaced in reports about his other gambling facilities, including one in southeast Asia seized by the government of Laos last year.

The referendum is written so that only he could develop a casino in southern Maine. However, a multimillion campaign to build a slot parlor at the Suffolk Downs racetrack in Revere, Massachusetts, was hidden by Scott's associates last year. The campaign originally said Scott was not involved with the proposal, but documents obtained by the Boston Globe showed otherwise, and that an offshore investment firm run by Scott and a business partner were financing the campaign.

The Legislature will have a chance to ratify the referendum this session; however, lawmakers rarely act on ballot questions. Certification of the ballot initiative could also complicate other gambling proposals before the Legislature if those other bills are considered similar to the initiative.