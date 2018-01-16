Secretary Of State: Yes, You Can Fly Using Maine ID

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap says he wants to remind Maine residents that state driver’s licenses and ID cards are currently valid for federal purposes such as air travel.

Maine has a waiver in place through Oct. 10 of this year as the state works to comply with the federal Real ID law.

Dunlap says many people are seeing outdated or inaccurate information online, particularly on social media.

Maine was one of a few states that had resisted compliance with Real ID because of cost and privacy concerns. State lawmakers passed legislation last year to require the state to make the necessary changes.