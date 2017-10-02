At Least 2 Dead After Shooting At Music Festival On Las Vegas Strip

At least two people are dead after an unidentified shooter or shooters opened fire on Sunday at a music festival at the Mandalay Bay hotel and resort on the Las Vegas strip.

Las Vegas hospital says at least 24 people have been injured — 12 critically.

Las Vegas Police via twitter confirm one suspect is "down" after the shooting.

Authorities are urging people to stay away from the Strip at this time, and hotel guests have been ordered to shelter in place.

The Associated Press reports:



Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the country music festival and the sound of what they described as automatic gun fire Witnesses said they saw multiple victims as they fled the gunfire raining down on the concert venue. Some later huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino. Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.



A Jason Aldean concert was underway at the time of the shooting.

Flights in an out of nearby McCarran International Airport have been temporarily halted.

