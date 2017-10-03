Sen. Collins' Announcement On Future Due Next Week

The question of whether Republican Sen. Susan Collins is going to stay in Washington or return to Maine to run for governor will soon be answered.

Her office says an announcement is expected during the Columbus Day break next week.



Collins has been weighing a decision for months. She said it comes down to where she feels she can make the biggest difference for Maine, either in the Senate or as governor.



Some of her colleagues are pressuring her to stay in the Senate, where she's an important swing vote.



There's already a crowded field for governor. In all, more than a dozen candidates are now running, including nine Democrats and three Republicans.