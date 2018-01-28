Sen. Collins: GOP Should Give Money Back to Disgraced Casino Mogul

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Two Republican senators say their party should immediately consider returning contributions from casino mogul Steve Wynn in light of sexual harassment allegations against him.



Wynn has been a prolific Republican donor. He led the Republican National Committee's fundraising efforts during President Donald Trump's first year, helping the committee rake in more than $130 million.



Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tells ABC's ``This Week'' on Sunday that the money should be returned if the allegations ``have merit.'' Republicans previously called on Democrats to return contributions from disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.



Sen. Susan Collins of Maine tells CNN's ``State of the Union'' that Republicans should return the money if they've accepted contributions recently that haven't been spent.



Wynn resigned Saturday as RNC finance chairman after a Wall Street Journal report on allegations made by several women.