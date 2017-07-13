Sen. Collins Rejects Latest GOP Health Care Bill

  • Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine walks the hallways on Capitol Hill in Washington Thursday, July 13, 2017.
    AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins says she does not support the latest version of the Senate health care bill released today.

In a tweet, Collins said the revised bill still had deep cuts to Medicaid.

The bill would cap Medicaid spending - a significant change from the federal government’s current commitment to reimburse state Medicaid spending as it fluctuates.

Medicaid covers more than half the cost of long term care in Maine for both seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Collins says she’s ready to work with her Republican and Democratic colleagues to fix flaws in the Affordable Care Act.

