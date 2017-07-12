Sen. King Admonishes GOP for Healthcare Bill Secrecy

Maine Independent Senator Angus King says he thinks Republicans are moving too quickly toward a vote on a health care proposal. Speaking with CNN Wednesday, King said that Senate Republicans have developed another health care plan in secret, one whose content is not known by many Republicans he knows.

“It’s going to come out maybe tomorrow,” King says. “There’ll be a congressional budget office analysis on Monday, maybe, and then their talking about a vote next. I mean why not slow down and do it in the normal course of business?”

King is again calling on Senate Republicans to hold hearings and get information from experts across the country. Kings says the Senate plan rolled out and then retracted last month was terrible.