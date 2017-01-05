Sen. King Questions Officials on Hacking Report

AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Sen. Angus King was among those at a congressional hearing seeking more information about the alleged Russian computer hacking and its effects on the 2016 presidential race.

King, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, questioned National Intelligence Director Gen. James Clapper about his report from last October expressing high confidence that the Russians were behind the hacking, and that it was intended to interfere with the U.S. elections.

“Have you heard anything subsequently that you can tell us here today to contradict those findings that you publicly stated last October?" King asked the retired general.

"No. In fact, if anything, what we have since learned just reinforces that statement,” Clapper responded.

The hearing was the first of several on the issue expected to be held before Senate committees.