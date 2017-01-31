Sen. King says He'll Confirm Tillerson, Oppose Sessions

LEWISTON, Maine - Last week it was Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt's nomination to head the Environmental Protection Agency that was widely condemned by environmental groups around the country. Pruitt is a climate-denier who has lobbied on behalf of the oil and gas industry at the agency he would head.

This week environmentalists are sounding the alarm about the nominations of former Texas Gov. Rick Perry as energy secretary and Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson as secretary of state. Both are also climate deniers and champions of the fossil fuel industry.