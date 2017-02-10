Senators Back Bill Aimed at Improving Rural Telecom Service

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine Sen. Angus King is co-sponsoring a bill aimed at improving the quality of rural communications.

King, an independent, says persistent dropped calls are a major problem in rural communities around the country. He cites a 2012 test call project that found nearly one in five calls to rural areas delayed, incomplete, or of poor quality.

King is sponsoring the bill with Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Republican South Dakota Sen. John Thune and Democratic Montana Sen. Jon Tester. The senators say it would address long-standing issues with call completion failures that are faced by rural telecommunications customers.

The senators say the problem of rural communications service is a public safety hazard as well as a burden for families and businesses.