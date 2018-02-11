Senators Call For Train Collision Prevention Technology

U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Susan Collins are urging Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao to ensure that technology designed to prevent train crashes is in place on the nation's rails.

The Rhode Island Democrat and Maine Republican pointed to a series of recent deadly accident to call for the swift implementation of positive train control. The technology uses sensors and GPS to prevent trains from colliding or derailing.

Congress mandated the use of positive train control in 2008, but its implementation has been delayed. Rail companies have until the end of this year to put it in place.

The two wrote in a letter Thursday that with the deadline approaching it's imperative the Federal Railroad Administration use resources provided by Congress to hire needed staff and contractors to make the upgrade.