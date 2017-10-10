Shawn Moody To Launch Second Bid For Maine Governor

Former independent gubernatorial candidate Shawn Moody has enrolled as a Republican and is expected to launch his second bid for governor around Thanksgiving.

Moody announced his intentions an email to Maine Public on Tuesday.

The owner of Moody’s Collision Service first ran for governor in 2010, finishing fourth in a field that included three independents.

Moody would be the fourth Republican candidate to enter the race and is potentially an option for the moderate wing of the party. U.S. Sen Susan Collins could claim ownership of that position if she enters the race.

Former DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew and House Republican Leader Kenneth Fredette have both entered the race and are vying to claim Gov. Paul LePage’s base of support. Maine Senate Leader Garrett Mason has also declared and is promoting a “Maine first” agenda — a spin-off of a slogan used by President Donald Trump.

Collins is expected to announce whether she’s running for governor on Friday.