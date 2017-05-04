Sheriff: Meteorologist Who Killed Himself was a Suspect in Newry Sexual Assault

A Maine meteorologist who killed himself in April was the sole suspect in a sexual assault that occurred the night before during a social gathering at a private residence in Newry.

That's according to Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant, who says an investigation of the case is now closed.

Gallant says investigators would have had enough evidence to charge Tom Johnston with gross sexual assault if he had not ended his life on April 2.

"We are confident that we had plenty of witnesses that we interviewed and they all can confirm that Mr. Johnston was, in fact, at that building and Mr. Johnston was, in fact, in the room where this crime occurred," Gallant said.

According to a redacted police report, the victim woke up to find her clothes missing and Johnston in bed with her. Police say multiple witnesses confronted Johnston who got dressed and left the house in a hurry.

Johnston was missing for several days before his body was discovered in some woods near the Auburn/Lewiston Municipal Airport.