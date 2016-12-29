This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show; no calls will be taken.

A look back at the history of shipbuilding in Maine with the author of a new book about a once prominent shipbuilding Maine family and the curator of the Maine Maritime Museum.

Guests:

Fredric Hill is author of Ships, Swindlers, and Scalded Hogs – The Rise and Fall of the Crooker Shipyard in Bath, Maine. He was Legislative Director for Foreign Affairs for Senator Charles McC. Mathias, Jr., and he was a correspondent and editorial writer for The Baltimore Sun. Since retiring in 2006, he has been President of Maine’s First Ship, the citizen effort to build a reconstruction of the first ship built by English settlers at Popham Beach in 1607-08.

Nathan Lipfert, Curator of the Maine Maritime Museum