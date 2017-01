Irwin Gratz talks with Paul Peck, president of the Maine Real Estate and Development Association.

PORTLAND, Maine - Some 700 people involved in Maine real estate are gathered in Portland today for the annual conference of the Maine Real Estate and Development Association. The trade group compiles an index of economic activity that's known by its acronym, MREDA (pronounced Muh - ree' - dah.) Irwin Gratz talked with the group's president, Paul Peck, earlier today at Maine Public's Portland studios.