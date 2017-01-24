Single Parenting

We continue the conversation started last year by the Center for Investigative Reporting’s series about the impact in the rise of single-parent families in Maine. The Center found that “the inability to lower the poverty rate for families with children in Maine is due in large part to a change in the makeup of the state’s families.”

Guests:

Naomi Schalit, Senior Reporter and Co-founder, Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting

Isabel V. Sawhill, Senior Fellow in Economic Studies at the Brookings Institution