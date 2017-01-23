Six Maine Schools Head Overseas to Recruit Students in Russia and Ukraine

Six Maine Schools to Head Overseas to Recruit Students from Russia and Ukraine.

PORTLAND, Maine - Six Maine schools are beginning an overseas mission today organized by the Maine International Trade Center. Their representatives will be seeking possible future students in Russia and Ukraine.

The institutions are a mix of colleges and high schools. Thornton Academy in Saco, is one of the schools that has seen a growing, international student population in recent years. Maine Public's Morning Edition host Irwin Gratz spoke with Thornton Admissions Director Abby Gagnon.

The other schools beginning the trade mission today are Mount Blue, Washington Academy, Thomas College, Maine Central Institute, the University of Maine and Lincoln Academy.