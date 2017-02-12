SkillsUSA Links Leaders, Technical Training

By Riley Sluzenski 11 minutes ago

There are lots of different organizations, clubs, and teams that students can join in high school. I have participated in many of them, including the volleyball team, academic decathlon team, and student council. However, arguably the most important organization I am a part of is SkillsUSA, a national organization that promotes leadership and holds technical competitions for middle school, high school, and college students.

To me, SkillsUSA is less of an organization or competition, and more of a family. I have been lucky to be a member for three years, and have served as a state officer for the past two. I can honestly say that the people I have met through SkillsUSA have become like a second family to me. When I show up at meetings I am greeted with hugs and smiles and comments on things that have happened since we last saw each other. SkillsUSA is an organization that is filled with wonderful people and amazing opportunities for students.

Technical education teaches students career skills and prepares them to go out into the workforce in only a few short years. SkillsUSA helps these students become even more prepared for the world of work by integrating leadership and professional skills. The organization holds annual competitions in each state, giving students from career and technical centers as well as colleges the chance to test their abilities against their peers. Winners at the secondary state level contests, held this year on March 2 and 3 at United Technologies Center and Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor, will go on to compete in June at the national level in Louisville, Kentucky.

Another important part of SkillsUSA is the opportunity to work with industry, as many competitions are sponsored by businesses, and industry representatives serve on both the state and national boards of directors. Having industry representatives involved in the organization, including judging at competitions, helps keep teachers informed of the professional standards that their students’ future employers will expect. Teachers can then present those standards to their students, who will have opportunities to network with professionals and other students starting out in the field.

This industry connection also gives students a chance to see what the workforce will demand of them after they graduate. All of this helps narrow the skills gap, an unfortunate circumstance that leaves 5.6 million jobs open that can’t be filled because most Americans don’t have the technical skills those jobs demand.

We live in a society that romanticizes having a four-year degree. Consequently, few students are learning technical skills because they believe them to be worthless. SkillsUSA is doing its part by promoting career and technical education and educating people on what the skills gap is, and how it can be solved.

Mike Rowe is known for his television program, Dirty Jobs, and is CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation, an organization he started to advocate for technical education. He describes the skills gap bluntly. “I'm no economist, but the skills gap doesn't seem all that mysterious -- it seems like a reflection of what we value. Five and half million unfilled jobs is clearly a terrible drag on the economy and a sad commentary of what many people consider to be a ‘good job,’ but it also represents a tremendous opportunity for anyone willing to learn a trade and apply themselves.”

Probably my favorite part of SkillsUSA is being a state officer. Because of this I have had some amazing opportunities to grow as a person. I have had the opportunity to plan and attend state leadership conferences where students from across Maine have learned how to better communicate and lead their local chapters. I have conducted ceremonies and awarded winning competitors their medals. I have attended the SkillsUSA national conference and as a participant in delegate sessions, voted on policies and helped select national officers. I have learned how to be more comfortable in front of a crowd and speak in public.

As a member of SkillsUSA, I have learned to lead.

Riley Sluzenski is a student at St. Croix Regional Career and Technical Center. She is parliamentarian of SkillsUSA Maine.

Tags: 
Raise Your Voice!

Related Content

Community Service Helps Students, Schools

By Amber Sandstrom Jan 26, 2017
Amber Sandstrom

Volunteering can mean the world to others. It enriches the lives of not only those who are receiving help, but also the lives of those who are paying it forward. Helping others can bring a sense of responsibility to students, and possibly even increase success as adults. As part of high school credit, students should be required to be involved within society and complete a set amount of hours of community service or volunteer services for each year of high school.

Volunteering is not required at my school, but we do have clubs and programs that promote involvement in the community. We have a Civil Rights Team, Youth Voices, and Junior Hospital Volunteers to name a few, but no one is required to participate. Programs outside of school also encourage people to participate. There is no community program that will turn down a volunteer, as help is greatly needed and appreciated. Students should not struggle in finding a good cause to work towards. The examples are all over: cleaning a local park, picking up any trash around school, helping at animal shelters, nursing homes, hospitals, Toys for Tots, and so much more.

I have found that participating in community events has made me a better person. I get to experience the satisfaction of what giving to others brings, and I can explore my future. I plan to be a firefighter and paramedic as an adult, and I am currently involved with a junior firefighter program through North Lakes Fire and Rescue. 

What Matters Now? Just Listen.

By Dionna Taylor Jan 17, 2017
Dionna Taylor

My vox pop, a collection of students' voices, is a window to the inner thoughts of how high schoolers feel about themselves. It shows how the life of a high schooler revolves mostly around who they associate themselves with and their extracurricular activities. This is the time in our lives that has the biggest impression on us, and it is the time we are trying to learn who we are as people.

This audio project was built from my interest in learning how people see themselves. Originally it was self-image piece but as I progressed forward I realized it was becoming a more of a “Who Am I?” project. I guess both approaches fit for the project, but when hearing my peers explain to me how they reflect on themselves, I realized that the way they see themselves is who they are, and what makes them themselves.

Hearing different aspects from different people allow others to understand what high schoolers notice, what they pay attention to, what’s important to them and what they’re focused on. It becomes clear as people reflect on themselves, that most high schoolers are motivated by doing something interactive.

Teens Have High Hopes for New President

By Gabriel Ferris Dec 8, 2016
Gabriel Ferris

America has elected its next president, and on January 20, the 45th president, the leader of the "Free World," steps into the Oval Office with a multitude of issues in front of him.

Between January 20 and April 29, President Donald J. Trump will work to achieve his promises during his first 100 days in office. Like other elections, most voters selected either a Republican or a Democratic candidate. Eligible voters voiced their opinions as the younger generations watched.

In the U.S., young people play an important role in the political process. Although not eligible to vote, they drive many of the decisions that eligible voters make. Many of the president’s programs will directly affect youth - both today and in the future. The decisions made in the first 100 days will have long-term impacts on this next generation. Further, these crucial decisions will be remembered by these young people as they move to adulthood - all part of the latest president’s legacy.

Today's World Needs Involved Learning

By Caty DuDevoir Jan 7, 2017
Caty DuDevoir

In this quick-paced world, we are constantly surrounded by excitement. People can have news and information on what their friends are doing at the tip of their fingers. But that fast pace doesn't always extend to school. Students today get bored very quickly when they are expected to sit in classes where some teachers show very little enthusiasm.

Teachers should be adapting to make a more intriguing learning environment that moves at a faster pace. On a typical school day, almost all classes are spent listening to 40 minute lectures. In classes such as science, it is easier to engage students in labs. In an English class, teachers can get students thinking by analyzing story plots or finding symbolism in a story. In many courses, real world examples can be used to get students more interested.

As a student, I have always found it difficult to stay engaged in topics if teachers do not make the work stimulating. Not only should they keep the lesson constantly moving, but they should relate what we are talking about to the real world. Doing so would help students better retain the information by connecting it to something meaningful. 