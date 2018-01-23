Snow And Ice Send Cars Sliding In Northern New England

The latest storm to sweep through New England is bringing with it a messy mix that's sending cars and trucks sliding.



The National Weather Service says the storm is packing all manner of precipitation: Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow. In Windham, Maine, a car slid into a utility pole Tuesday morning, knocking out power for more than 1,500 homes and businesses. The driver was hospitalized.



Meteorologist Eric Schwibs said there could be up to a third of an inch of ice buildup in central Maine and New Hampshire. At the same time, officials are keeping an eye on rivers for potential ice jams and flooding.



The ice buildup will be least in northern areas, where the snow is heavies, and along the coast, which will see more rain.