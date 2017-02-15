As Snow Piles Up in Maine, So Do Lost School Days

LEWISTON, Maine - Maine's schools are considering extending the school year - or the school day - due to a flurry of recent school cancelations.

In both Portland and South Portland, the school year has already been extended an extra week due to snow days. South Portland Superintendent Ken Kunin says the upcoming storms could force his district to extend the school year into late June.

"We really don't want to go there if we don't have to," Kunin says, "but we'll take it if it comes."

Another option that some schools may look at is to extend the school day instead. Under a 2015 law, districts can add an hour to the school day for five days in a row, which would take the place of a snow day. Some local officials say they'll look at that option if the snow days continue to pile up.