Authorities in Maine say two snowmobile drivers have died in Maine since Friday.
The Buxton Police Department says one person was killed Friday afternoon after crash with a motor vehicle. The victim's name hasn't been released and few details are available about how the crash happened. An investigation remains underway.
The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says another snowmobile driver died early Saturday while driving along trails in Newport. The department says 36-year-old Jack McKay III of Etna struck a tree while coming around a corner. Officials say his death marks the sixth snowmobile related fatality of the season.
Snowmobiler Dies After Crashing With Car In Maine
By AP • 2 minutes ago
