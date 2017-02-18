Snowmobiler Dies After Crashing With Car In Maine

By

Attached McKay fatal crash scene photo courtesy of the Maine Warden Service.

Authorities in Maine say two snowmobile drivers have died in Maine since Friday.

The Buxton Police Department says one person was killed Friday afternoon after crash with a motor vehicle. The victim's name hasn't been released and few details are available about how the crash happened. An investigation remains underway.

The Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says another snowmobile driver died early Saturday while driving along trails in Newport. The department says 36-year-old Jack McKay III of Etna struck a tree while coming around a corner. Officials say his death marks the sixth snowmobile related fatality of the season.

