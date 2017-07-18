Solar Power Legilisation

Governor LePage has vetoed the solar energy bill that passed by a wide margin in the legislature. The bill would keep “net metering” incentives in place, gradually reducing them over time, and it would lift the cap on the number of people involved in community solar farms The legislature will likely vote on whether to override the Governor’s veto on Thursday.

Guests: John Carroll/ Director of Communications for Iberdrola USA/CMP

Fortunat Mueller/ Co-Founder and Managing Partner of ReVision Energy