The Soul of America: The Latest Book by Author Jon Meacham

Best-selling author Jon Meacham joins us to explain that, despite our current tumultuous times, the country has been through periods of turmoil before, and how, by looking to examples in the nation’s past, we can better understand our current political climate.

Guest: Jon Meacham, Pulitzer Prize–winning biographer and author of the The New York Times bestsellers Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power, American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House, Franklin and Winston, and Destiny and Power: The American Odyssey of George Herbert Walker Bush. He is a distinguished visiting professor at Vanderbilt University, a contributing writer for The New York Times Book Review, and a fellow of the Society of American Historians.