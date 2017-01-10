South Portland Follows in Later Start Times for Students

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Beginning next year, the start times for high school and middle school students in South Portland will be later, to give students more sleep.

High school students will start 40 minutes later at 8:10 a.m., and middle school students will start 25 minutes later, at 8:30 a.m. The times will kick in for the 2017-2018 school year.

Several other school systems across the state have followed the trend of later start times, including old Orchard Beach, Westbrook, and Cape Elizabeth.