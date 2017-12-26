South Portland Moves Forward With Public Works Site Project

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Officials in South Portland have finalized recommendations for the city's former public works site.



The Portland Press Herald reports the reuse planning committee outlined multiple draft recommendations for the six-acre site earlier this month. According to the committee, the complex should be redeveloped into housing that is affordable, energy efficient and attractive.



Reuse committee member Linden Thigpen says the planned project will help preserve the Meetinghouse Hill neighborhood. Thigpen says residents had voiced concerns about the site the affordability of new homes.



Clearing the old public works site for redevelopment will cost South Portland about $250,000. The city council will begin reviewing developer proposals in the new year.

