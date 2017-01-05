South Portland Police to Begin Using Body Cameras

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Police in South Portland will soon be equipped with body cameras, becoming the first in Greater Portland to use the technology.



The Portland Press Herald reports Wednesday that the department has two dozen chest-mounted cameras. They are expected to be used later this month or by early February.



Police Chief Edward Googins says the body cameras can document police interactions from curbside into living rooms or businesses. He says they'll be "an enhancement of the system we already have.''



The U.S. Justice Department has urged that body camera policy be developed with community participation, and that the rules be fully disclosed once they're finalized. Googins hasn't provided specifics about when cameras must be turned on or off, or how officers will decide what situations to record.

