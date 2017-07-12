South Portland Representative Apologizes For Anti-Trump Post

A Democratic state representative who used Facebook to unleash an obscenity-laced rant and veiled threat against President Donald Trump is coming under fire from the Maine Republican Party.

Rep. Scott Hamann, of South Portland, has since taken down the comments and issued a statement saying he regrets writing them. But Republicans are calling for further action.

In a description too vulgar to be printed here (or repeated on air, Rep. Hamann harshly criticized Trump, calling him "a joke" and "a liar" and saying he was "installed by the Russians." He also wrote that Trump would be “a half term president, at most” if Hamann got within 10 feet of him.

In response, the Maine Republican Party issued a statement saying that Hamann's comments were "unhinged" and "dangerous" and calling on Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon to take action against him.

Gideon could not be immediately reached for comment, and Hamann declined to speak with reporters.

