South Portland's Legal Fees Top $1M in Pipeline Lawsuit

A federal judge this week denied a motion by the City of South Portland to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the oil industry against its local Clear Skies Ordinance.

The ordinance was passed by the City Council in 2014 at the urging of local residents. Portland Pipe Line Corp., which operates a pipeline that runs from South Portland to Montreal, claims the ordinance interferes with interstate trade and makes the pipeline obsolete because it prohibits the loading of crude oil into tankers on the waterfront.