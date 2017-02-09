South Portland's Legal Fees Top $1M in Pipeline Lawsuit

By 2 hours ago

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - South Portland's legal fees in an ongoing federal lawsuit topped $1 million in December and are expected to rise as city officials prepare for a possible trial.
 
Portland Pipe Line Corp. filed a lawsuit in 2015 that challenged the city's Clear Skies ordinance, which banned the loading of crude oil into tankers on the city's waterfront.
 
The Portland Press Herald reports that the City Council this week voted to appropriate $500,000 in surplus funds to the Clear Skies Ordinance Legal Defense fund, bringing taxpayers' total contribution to $1.38 million.
 
Records show the city's legal fees so far have reached $1,009,368.
 
The judge presiding over the lawsuit is reviewing various motions by attorneys on both sides. He could decide the case as early as this month, which would avoid a trial.

Tags: 
Clear Skies Ordinance

Related Content

Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit Against South Portland

By Feb 12, 2016

A federal judge this week denied a motion by the City of South Portland to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the oil industry against its local Clear Skies Ordinance.

The ordinance was passed by the City Council in 2014 at the urging of local residents. Portland Pipe Line Corp., which operates a pipeline that runs from South Portland to Montreal, claims the ordinance interferes with interstate trade and makes the pipeline obsolete because it prohibits the loading of crude oil into tankers on the waterfront.

Debate Over South Portland Tar Sands Ordinance Heading to Court

By Tom Porter Feb 9, 2015
Susan Sharon / MPBN

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - Environmental advocates, along with some local residents, are fighting a lawsuit filed on Friday against the city of South Portland.